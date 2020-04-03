  1. Home
  3. Bollywood promotes Maharashtra govt's free distress helpline

Bollywood promotes Maharashtra govt's free distress helpline

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 19:04:57 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Bollywood stars have taken up the responsibility to spread the word about the Maharashtra government's free distress helpline to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Individuals who are distressed during this Pandemic ..the government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1"

The helpline information has also been shared by other Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs have also used social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.

--IANS

abh/vnc

