Bollywood's attendance poor in CAA meet with government

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Several Bollywood personalities have been voicing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) on social media, but no one seems interested in discussing the issue face to face with authorities.

On Sunday very few representatives from Bollywood turned out to attend a meeting to discuss the CAA, hosted by Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal and National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda.

The meeting was hosted at a Mumbai hotel on Sunday evening. As per reports, Bollywood's representatives who attended it includes lyricist and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, producers Bhushan Kumar and Ritesh Sidhwani, filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor, Kunal Kohli, Rahul Rawail and Anil Sharma, music composer Anu Malik, actors Ranvir Shorey and Urvashi Rautela and singers Shaan and Kailash Kher.

With no big names, it can be assumed the meeting was quite a flop show. Reportedly, high profile names like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar were invited but they failed to show up.

Looks like B-Towners did not really have time to have a discussion with the government about the "myths and realities pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act" as mentioned in the invitation card.

--IANS

abh/vnc