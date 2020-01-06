  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bollywood's attendance poor in CAA meet with government

Bollywood's attendance poor in CAA meet with government

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 16:06:49 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Several Bollywood personalities have been voicing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) on social media, but no one seems interested in discussing the issue face to face with authorities.

On Sunday very few representatives from Bollywood turned out to attend a meeting to discuss the CAA, hosted by Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal and National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda.

The meeting was hosted at a Mumbai hotel on Sunday evening. As per reports, Bollywood's representatives who attended it includes lyricist and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, producers Bhushan Kumar and Ritesh Sidhwani, filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor, Kunal Kohli, Rahul Rawail and Anil Sharma, music composer Anu Malik, actors Ranvir Shorey and Urvashi Rautela and singers Shaan and Kailash Kher.

With no big names, it can be assumed the meeting was quite a flop show. Reportedly, high profile names like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar were invited but they failed to show up.

Looks like B-Towners did not really have time to have a discussion with the government about the "myths and realities pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act" as mentioned in the invitation card.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

NewsGolden Globes Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins best picture award

Golden Globes Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' wins best picture award

NewsTom Hanks gets teary eyed at Golden Globes Awards

Tom Hanks gets teary eyed at Golden Globes Awards

NewsBigg Boss 13 update: Shehnaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 update: Shehnaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla

NewsRadhika Apte looks Fantastical in a leading Magazine Cover, Check now!

Radhika Apte looks Fantastical in a leading Magazine Cover, Check now!

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'