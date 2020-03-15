Bollywood has given us many songs having the name of a city or a country. Some songs have captured the essence of our cities and places beautifully be it Delhi’s old-world charms or Mumbai’s ability to allow our dreams to merge with reality.

There are also a bunch of movies that are entirety, dedicated to celebrating the essence of a particular city or town like Go Goa Gone, Mission Kashmir, Chennai Express, Gangs of Wasseypur and many more

Here’s a list of songs that have created quite a bit of magic, over the years

Bollywood songs with Indian city names

Bambai Se Gai Poona - Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke

Paheli Dilli - Fittrat

Mumbai Ki Naa Dilli Walon Ki... Pinky Hai Paise Walon Ki - Zanjeer

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari...North-South Ki Kat Gayi Dekho Doori Hi Saari - Chennai Express

TV Pe Breaking News Haaye Re Mera Ghagra Haaye....Baghdad Se Leke Delhi Via Agra - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Because Its Time For Calcutta Kiss - Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Yeh Dilli Hai Mere Yaar, Bas Ishq Mohabbat Pyaar - Delhi 6

Main Aai Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne - Shool

Bareilly Wale Jhumke Pe... Jiya Lalchaye Jaye - Bareilly Ki Barfi