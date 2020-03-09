Bollywood's best Holi songs

Think Holi and first thing comes to the mind is myriad colours, noise and loads of entertainment. The fun-n-frolic of Holi is incomplete without its traditional delicacies and groovy popular holi songs. From years holi songs have been used as a mood weaver. These songs have seeped into our imagination and their hold over our collective consciousness now runs as deep as the colours of Holi.



So come let's have a look at some of the best Holi songs which till date are cherished with the high spirited festival.

Holi songs

Relish the Holi celebration! Hit the dance floor with the song ‘Holi Aayi Re’

Watch video Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies

Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa - Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Feel the vibrancy of colours. Your Holi celebration will be incomplete without this song Bajaa Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa Re from the movie Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Watch video: Gori Tu Latth Maar - Toilet- Ek Prem Katha

Watch video - Badri Ki Dulhania

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Enjoy "Balam Pichkari full song" video in voice of prolific singers Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade from bolckbuster hindi movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin.

Watch video Soni Soni - Mohabbatein

Watch video Gali Gali - Pataakha

GO PAGAL - Jolly LLB 2

Presenting the First Video Song "GO PAGAL" from the Upcoming Bollywood movie Jolly LLB 2, the movie is produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LL.B 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Range Barse song - Silsila

Holi celebration is incomplete without this song! Indulge in this spectacular Holi song sung

Holi Aaye Re Kanhayee - MOTHER INDIA

This was one of the best of its times. A song with the classical touch, the number shows the happiness and merry of the poor villagers. One can silently visualize its beauty. The huge screen and the magnificently shot song sequence contributed to the larger than life element in MOTHER INDIA featuring Nargis, Sunil Dutt & Rajendra Kumar.

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat - NAVRANG

Giving a miss to this song would make the list sound incomplete. Though it is one of the oldest songs belonging to the 1950's era, it brings out the same spark and magic when played at the festival. This is the longest holi song starring Sandhya.

Saat Rang Mein Khel Rahi Hain Dilwalon Ki Holi - AAKHIR KYON

This Rakesh Roshan-Smita Patil-Tina Munim starrer though not a dancing number but still considered as one of the best among the lots

Let's Play Holi - WAQT: THE RACE AGAINST TIME

This modern day holi song has all the necessary chutzpah to spice up the proceedings considerably. The Akshay Kumar and Priyanka starrer song is immensely popular among youngsters.





Holi Khele Raghuveera - BAGHBAN

Three decades post-SILSILA (where Big B shook legs with Rekha), Amitabh Bachchan wooed Hema Malini in this song with the same plan. A 62-year-old crooning and matching steps with his lady on the occasion of holi evokes a feeling of rejuvenation and stands popular among families, friends, neighbours.

Ang Se Ang Lagana Sajan - DARR

Think Holi; think mischief and you think of this song of DARR. Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan in his Kkkkkiran avatar as he terrorizes Juhi Chawla with his overtures? Definitely a Holi must-play song.

Aaj Na Chhodenge Bus Humjoli - KATI PATANG

The Rajesh Khanna starrer is again one beautiful holi song. A mix of sadness and excitement the song is still treasured during the festival. The song also featured Asha Parekh

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain - SHOLAY

This yet another outstanding colourful song of holi which is filled with joyous sounds is quite striking, pushing the message of spiritual and social harmony.The real life couple Dharmendra & Hema Malini sang and danced to their heart's content.

Holi Re - MANGAL PANDEY-THE RISING

Very few must have remembered this song 'Holi Re' from MANGAL PANDEY: THE RISING featuring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Aamir Khan turns vocally boisterous along with conventional singers with the glowing colors of 'Holi' in this lively rendered soundtrack 'Holi Re'. A. R. Rahman scores perfect ten as he delivers a perfect soundtrack. Udit Narayan, Madhushree, Srinivas, Chinmaye and Aamir Khan sung this fun-frolicking song that describes this colorful festival.

Chaan Ke Muahalla - ACTION REPLAYY

The latest to join the bandwagon of Holi songs is Vipul Shah's ACTION REPLAYY that features a song 'Chaan Ke Muhalla' with the backdrop of the festival of colours, 'Holi' was picturised on lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Neha Dhupia.

Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai

Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh along with Super Energetic Abhinav Shekhar create magic, one move at a time in the Holi celebratory song Jogira Sara Ra Ra #HoliMeinRangeele

O Chunarwali song

Jai Jai Shivshankar song

Khadke Glassy song

Offo Full Video Song