Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' to translate into series

By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) After impressing both fans and critics, Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" will be expanding its narrative through a limited TV series.

According to variety.com, a limited series based around the critically-acclaimed South Korean film is in the works at HBO.

Both Joon-ho and Adam McKay -- known for "The Big Short", "Vice" and "Succession" -- are in talks to executive produce the series. It isn't clear whether the series will be a direct English language remake of the film, or some kind of spin-off.

"Parasite", which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language and is considered a potential frontrunner for Best Picture at the Oscars, tells the story of the poor Kim family who infiltrate the domestic lives of the wealthy Park family. As the story moves forward, things take a different result, leading to deadly results.

The film, touches upon issues like greed and class discrimination, stars Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin. Han Jin Won wrote the screenplay alongside the director.

