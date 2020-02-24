BoycottTakht trends after scriptwriter tweets against Hindus

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johars upcoming directorial "Takht" has come in the line of fire after a controversial tweet by the film's writer Hussain Haidry about Hindus.

The hashtag #BoycottTakht is currently one of the top trends on Twitter, with netizens slamming Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets, reports zoomtventertainment.com.

According to the portal, Hussain's Twitter account has been locked but screenshots of his tweets with phrases like "Hindu terrorists" have gone viral, with people slamming him.

Majority of the tweets have been directed towards filmmaker Karan Johar, urging him to remove Hussain from the team of "Takht", or else they would boycott the period drama.

Johar is yet to respond.

A user wrote: "Hey @DharmaMovies this Man who is on Your Pay roll is abusing Hind Dharma day-n-night.. So we are Boycotting Your Movie #BoycottTakht...@karanjohar @smritiirani."

Another tweeted: "This guy is the writer of Movie Takht. But Shameless Hindus Like @karanjohar is Still Doing Movie With This... And Shameless Hindus Will Watch This Movie In Theaters Face with medical mask #BoycottTakht #takht."

A Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fan wrote: "Even though i like @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 but this time i'm gonna Boycott Takht ... Ase anti national ko director rakhta he #KaranJohar shame on you...nikal pahli fursat me!"

This isn't the first time Hussain has been condemned for his tweets. A few weeks ago, a series of his tweets had surfaced in which he wrote: "I want to kill a person. Really."

According to zoomtventertainment.com, Hussain, in another tweet, was also seen instigating violence and asking people to pick a fight, burn houses and even kill a man if there is a chance. He had reportedly also badmouthed Brahmins by calling them the root of all evils in the country.

"Takht" is a historical drama about the Mughal rivalry for the throne between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky is cast as Aurangzeb. The film's multi-star cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

