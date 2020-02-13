Brad, Angelina top celebrity couple reconciliation list

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Fans want Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to reconcile according to a new most-wanted celebrity couple reconciliation list.

In a new OnBuy.com Valentine's Day-themed survey, 27 per cent of voters named Pitt and Jolie, the celebrity couple they would most like to see back together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 per cent -- eight per cent ahead of third-placed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

"High School Musical" stars Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron and Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder complete the top five, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, "Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom make the top 10.

--IANS

dc/dpb