Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared a few laughs and showed common courtesy as they attended the 2020 SAG Awards.

The former couple who were married from 2000-2005, enjoyed an emotional reunion backstage as they congratulated each other for winning Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The moment comes just weeks after the couple reunited at this years Golden Globes. The pair also shared a brief interaction during the CAA after-party at the Sunset Tower hotel after Aniston was caught reacting to her ex-husband's similarly self-effacing acceptance speech that evening.

Brad Pitt bagged award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', while Jennifer Aniston won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for 'The Morning Show'.

"Let's be honest... it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch," joked Pitt during his acceptance speech.

The camera panned across the hall, catching reactions of the audience, including Jennifer who clapped at the quip.

When Aniston picked up her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, some media reporters captured Pitt watching her speech on backstage monitors. After she got off stage, they warmly congratulated each other on their individual SAG Awards.