Here's why Brad Pitt doesn't complain about life? (Pic. Courtesy: twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 14:52:10 IST

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is enjoying his life and says he has no complaints.

While walking the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday, the actor spoke about taking stock of his life now, reports people.com.

"It's a beautiful day here in LA. We got it well, we got it really good," Pitt said.

He continued: "I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I've got no complaints."

Pitt has six children with his former wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The two split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years being together.

Earlier this month, the actor won for best supporting actor at the National Board of Review Awards in which he said his "goals in life now are pretty simple" as he listed standard aspirations like "to be happy" and "stay healthy".

In listing his final goal, Pitt joked he hopes to stay clear of "a financial situation where I have to do 'Ocean's 14'," adding, "We'll see".

