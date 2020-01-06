Brad Pitt's jest draws Jennifer Aniston's chuckle

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 21:09:12 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) When Brad Pitt took to the stage to collect his trophy as Best Supporting Actor, the cameras were observing his ex-wife and currently self-confessed "good friend" Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt, 56, was in characteristic elements, accepting his award with tongue-in-cheek humour, which drew a chuckle from Aniston. In turn, that was a golden moment at the Globes for the paparazzi, of course!

"I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating," said Pitt, while collecting his award. Aniston couldn't control a chuckle at this, reports ndtv.com.

While cameras captured it, social media has gone viral with her reaction.

Quite wittily, one user tweeted to describe it as "the golden moment".

Pitt divorced Anistin in 2005 after five years of marriage to marry Angelina Jolie. He separated from Jolie in 2016.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

