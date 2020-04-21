Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt made a cameo in John Krasinskis show "Some Good News" as a laidback weatherman.

To the delight of fans, the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star popped in to make a surprise cameo on the recent episode of Krasinski's internet show, which highlights positive news amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports etonline.com.

Though most of the show was a recap of Krasinski's virtual prom, Pitt made an appearance halfway through to give an update on the weather.

"We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?," Krasinski star asked.

The video then cuts to a balcony with some palm trees in the background with Pitt, in a green sweater and paperboy cap, briefly peeking outside.

"Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah," the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor" said in a laid-back tone, before the video cut back to Krasinski.

This isn't the first time that Pitt has served as a weatherman. He has made several appearances on "The Jim Jeffries Show" to share depressing weather forecasts in the past.

