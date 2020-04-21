  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski

Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 18:55:31 IST

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt made a cameo in John Krasinskis show "Some Good News" as a laidback weatherman.

To the delight of fans, the 56-year-old Oscar-winning star popped in to make a surprise cameo on the recent episode of Krasinski's internet show, which highlights positive news amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports etonline.com.

Though most of the show was a recap of Krasinski's virtual prom, Pitt made an appearance halfway through to give an update on the weather.

"We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how's it looking out there?," Krasinski star asked.

The video then cuts to a balcony with some palm trees in the background with Pitt, in a green sweater and paperboy cap, briefly peeking outside.

"Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah," the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor" said in a laid-back tone, before the video cut back to Krasinski.

This isn't the first time that Pitt has served as a weatherman. He has made several appearances on "The Jim Jeffries Show" to share depressing weather forecasts in the past.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan