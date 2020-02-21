William Brent Bell to direct 'Orphan' prequel

Over ten years after the first film was released, the world is finally ready for a prequel to 2009's wildly entertaining and underrated horror-thriller 'Orphan'.

William Brent Bell, who recently helmed 'Brahms: The Boy 2', has been tapped to direct the prequel which will feature a script by David Coggeshall (Scream: The TV Series, The Haunting in Connecticut 2).

Bell has also directed the first 'The Boy' for STX. He is also currently working on a supernatural thriller 'Separation'. His other credits include 'The Devil Inside', 'Wer and Stay Alive'.

The new film will follow the origin story of an underaged psychopath Lena Klammer, the terrifying orphan from the original film.

The narrative will show, Lena Klammer suffering from hypopituitarism conditions, planns a brilliant escape from a Russian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating 'Esther' the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Lena’s new life comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who is determined to protect her family at any cost.

In the first film, a husband and wife adopt a 9 year-old girl, who turns out to be not as innocent as she claims to be. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie starred Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, and Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther. The original 'Orphan' grossed close to $80 million worldwide.

Filming for the prequel is expected to start in the third quarter.