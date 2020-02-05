'Brahms: The Boy II' gets India release date

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 18:42:06 IST

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Katie Holmes-starrer horror thriller "Brahms: The Boy II" will release in India on February 21.

The sequel to the 2016 hit "The Boy" revolves around a young family that moves into a mansion, unaware of the home's dark history. Things get darker when their young son makes a new friend, which is an eerily life-like doll that he names "Brahm".

William Brent Bell, who directed the original, returned to helm the follow-up film, which is produced by Lakeshore's Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi and Richard Wright, Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee. The film is led by Holmes, who is struggling to keep her son Jude, away from the eerie doll. Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson also star in the horror film.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

