  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Britney reflects on 20 years since 'Oops!... I did it again'

Britney reflects on 20 years since 'Oops!... I did it again'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 15:16:25 IST

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Singer Britney Spears took to social media to reflect on 20 years since the release of her iconic 2000 hit "Oops!... I did it again".

Spears released the tune as the lead single from her second album of the same name, with the record peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and securing the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The release was accompanied by a music video featuring the singer wearing a red PVC catsuit and, alongside stills from the shoot, she wrote on Instagram: "Oops!... how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot... but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!!"

"And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars.. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all," she finished, adding a bunch of red heart emojis.

The "Toxic" star is fortunate to remember the shoot at all, with MTV reporting at the time she suffered a serious head injury after a camera fell on her. Following the incident, amid her mother Lynne Spears' fears that she might have suffered a concussion, the singer required medical attention and received stitches, before resuming filming four hours later.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsFind out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

Find out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

NewsHere's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

Here's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

NewsKhushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

Khushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

NewsJohn Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

Yo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

NewsVin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

Vin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

NewsFind out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

Find out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

NewsHere's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

Here's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul