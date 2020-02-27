  1. Home
Britney Spears shares footage of her leg injury (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 12:49:08 IST

Singer Britney Spears has just put out a video that captured the exact moment when she broke her foot.

She took to Instagram to share the clip, in what seemed to be a studio. The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker rocked in an yellow sports bra and a pair of black shorts. She danced to the beat, jumped around, and did multiple spins as well as some hair flipping.

Also Read: Britney Spears suffers injury while dancing

Near the end of the video, however, a crack sound could be heard echoing in the studio, and the singer fell to the floor holding her foot, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Introducing the video, the singer captioned: "I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes …. I know I'm barefoot …. don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!" She added, "PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it's kind of loud !!!!!"

Spears posted the Instagram footage a little over one week after she was spotted sporting a medical boot while visiting a tanning salon in Los Angeles. Days after the sighting, her boyfriend Sam Asghari confirmed she has broken a bone in her foot. He shared a series of photographs that saw the singer sporting a cast.

