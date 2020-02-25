  1. Home
BTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 12:30:37 IST

The K-pop band BTS have been busy promoting their new album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' in the United States.

The boy band has been participating in a number of Talk Shows in the country, such as Late-night shows like Fallon’s Tonight Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The K-Pop band dropped their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' last week. As part of their promotional activities, the group recently appeared on a pre-recorded episode of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' on February 24. Entitled 'The Tonight Show: Subway Special,' the episode features BTS touring some of the most iconic aspects of New York City.

The International host took to his Twitter aaccount and shared a glimpse of the episode. In the video, the members of BTS can be seen having a chat with Jimmy Fallon on a subway while performing their new song 'On'.

The clip also sees the  Bangtan Boys enjoying a meal in a Jewish delicacy at the famous Katz’s Delicatessen.

