Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 19 Dec 2019 11:22:18 IST

The blockbuster Jodi of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be back on-screen after 11 years. Yash Raj Films are reuniting this Jodi again and fans are super excited for this.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have given superhits films like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum will be creating their magic again on the screens.

The makers of Bunty and Babli have roped in to play Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and new heroine Sharvari.

The original film cast includes Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as Bunty aur Babli but as per sources things didn’t work out with him and Saif Ali Khan is roped in to play the role of Bunty opposite Rani Mukerji.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra, the hugely awaited entertainer has started its first shooting schedule.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun Sharma.

