Bunty Aur Babli 2 team wraps up Abu Dhabi shooting schedule

Bunty Aur Babli 2
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 11:20:48 IST

The shooting schedule for the upcoming Hindi film Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Abu Dhabi has concluded. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead roles. Yash Raj Films tweeted on its official Twitter handle and informed that the shooting schedule of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Abu Dhabi has wrapped up.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were a blockbuster Jodi as they delivered big hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry. The film is slated to release on June 26.

Check out the Yash Raj Films twitter below:

