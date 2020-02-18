  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' gets a release date (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 15:29:57 IST

The second instalment of the "Bunty Aur Babli" franchise is set to release on June 26.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" will pay homage to the first film by keeping the same logo for the sequel. The makers on Tuesday also announced the release date of this summer entertainer as June 26, 2020.

Also Read: Saifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

"For whole of India, 'Bunty Aur Babli' is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it.

"When we were designing the logo of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays perfect homage to the first film that is part of India's pop culture history. I'm guessing this move will be much loved by cine lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia," Varun V. Sharma, director, said.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. It also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, "Bunty Aur Babli 2" is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Related Topics

NewsWhy Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

NewsThe 'Matrix 4' behind-the-scenes footage goes viral

The 'Matrix 4' behind-the-scenes footage goes viral

NewsShehnaaz Gill breaks into tears after seeing Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill breaks into tears after seeing Sidharth Shukla

News'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' trailer: Sanjay Mishra tells a bitter-sweet story about his character

'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' trailer: Sanjay Mishra tells a bitter-sweet story about his character

NewsTaapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin to feature in Indian version of 'Run Lola Run'

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin to feature in Indian version of 'Run Lola Run'

NewsHrithik Roshan reveals one thing his father taught him

Hrithik Roshan reveals one thing his father taught him

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of SURMA SURMA by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean

Song Lyrics of SURMA SURMA by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean

NewsBhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

Fashion & LifestyleHarry Styles goes incognito while jogging ahead of BRIT Awards

Harry Styles goes incognito while jogging ahead of BRIT Awards