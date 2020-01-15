  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Busy Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth skip kite flying on Uttarayan

Busy Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth skip kite flying on Uttarayan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Jan 2020 16:32:22 IST

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth love to fly kites on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, which is synonymous with kite flying. This year, however, they will skip it as they are tied up shooting for their TV shows.

"Vatsal and I celebrate this occasion with a lot of love and fervour. But this time, we would have to miss it as we would be shooting. It has been a lot of work but we are not complaining," said Ishita, who is seen in the show "Bepanah Pyaar".

"It's a great time for both of us and an important time in our careers. I would like to wish everyone for Uttarayan and loads of love and peace to all," she added.

Meanwhile, Vatsal is busy with the show "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsBradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Bradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

NewsBillie Eilish excited to perform 'Bond' theme song

Billie Eilish excited to perform 'Bond' theme song

NewsPriyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to collaborate with Russo brothers

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to collaborate with Russo brothers

News'Go Goa Gone' sequel gets a release date

'Go Goa Gone' sequel gets a release date

NewsJawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Tabu

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Tabu

NewsCODE M: This Army Day witness the true spirit of being an army officer with Jennifer Winget

CODE M: This Army Day witness the true spirit of being an army officer with Jennifer Winget

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hypnotize' by Ishaan Khan

Song Lyrics of 'Hypnotize' by Ishaan Khan

NewsBradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Bradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of NA JA TU by Dhvani Bhanushali

Song Lyrics of NA JA TU by Dhvani Bhanushali