A day ahead of when Calvin Harris first said his new project Love Regenerator would drop, the Scottish Grammy-winning producer shared the first two tracks from the new project, 'CP-1' and 'Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)'.

The project contains four tracks, 'Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)' and 'CP-1' and edits of both.

Speaking about the project, Calvin said: "'Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)' and ‘CP-1' are the first tracks from my new project Love Regenerator. I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me."

"The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I’ve done everything I can to make them sound like they’ve come from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used is from that time period," he added further.

The lead single from his second album 'Ready For The Weekend' was released back in April 2019, featuring remixes from Thomas Schumacher & CamelPhat. The newly released 'Love Regenerator' project marks his first new music since then.