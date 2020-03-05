  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 17:43:05 IST

Camila Cabello who turned 23-year-old on Tuesday (March 3) celebrated her birthday in a very fairytale Cindrella style along with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

The audience expected that this fairytale shall come true once the prince(Shawn) would kiss his princess (Camila).  The Birthday Party was funfilled but what everyone missed was their “Senorita” Kiss.

The talked about couple did cut the “Pumpkin” cake where Shawn helps Camila to blow out the magic candles and enjoyed but what everyone missed was their “Senorita” Kiss.

Recently when Shawn Mendes celebrated his 21st Birthday on 8th August 2019. The best part of the fun-filled party was that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissed each other at his birthday celebration with the people around cheering at the back as "come on Camila".

The Birthday boy had a fun-filled party where he was dressed in black and Camilla dressed in black and Pink. But the best part of the party was the heart-throbbing moment of watching the “Senorita” Kiss was missing at Camila’s Birthday.

So what is your opinion on whose birthday was celebrated well? Is it the “Cinderalla” theme or the simple where the Prince kisses his Princess which was evident at Shawn’s Birthday Party.

Please do comment and wish the couple in your unique style.

