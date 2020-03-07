Camila Cabello: Being in love is exhausting

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 11:52:17 IST
London, March 7 (IANS) Singer Camila Cabello finds being in love with

beau Shawn Mendes is "exhausting".

Cabello found love with Mendes last year (2019) after rekindling a

friendship that led to romance, and which has inspired her latest

album, "Romance", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking at the Global Awards 2020 here on March 5, where she took

home the Best Female award and performed for the star-studded crowd,

the "Havana" hitmaker said in a chat with Britain's Capital FM that

being in a relationship "takes it out of you".

Asked if she was planning more musical collaborations with her beau,

she said, "I want more, we want more but honestly we're being in our

twenties," hinting speculation that their schedules were too busy to

book studio time.

She added: "No, not even like that. Just like being in love is

exhausting, it takes it out of you... We can't even go to the studio,

we can't, yeah. We're trying to calm down."

The couple's last collaboration was the hit "Senorita".

--IANS

dc/in

