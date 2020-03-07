Camila Cabello: Being in love is exhausting
beau Shawn Mendes is "exhausting".
Cabello found love with Mendes last year (2019) after rekindling a
friendship that led to romance, and which has inspired her latest
album, "Romance", reports aceshowbiz.com.
Speaking at the Global Awards 2020 here on March 5, where she took
home the Best Female award and performed for the star-studded crowd,
the "Havana" hitmaker said in a chat with Britain's Capital FM that
being in a relationship "takes it out of you".
Asked if she was planning more musical collaborations with her beau,
she said, "I want more, we want more but honestly we're being in our
twenties," hinting speculation that their schedules were too busy to
book studio time.
She added: "No, not even like that. Just like being in love is
exhausting, it takes it out of you... We can't even go to the studio,
we can't, yeah. We're trying to calm down."
The couple's last collaboration was the hit "Senorita".
--IANS
dc/in