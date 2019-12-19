Singer Camila Cabello has apologized on Wednesday for her "horrible and hurtful language" she used as a teen.

The pop star's confession comes a day after a Twitter thread went viral which showed multiple racist and xenophobic posts Camila allegedly shared between 2012 and 2013.

The 'Senorita' singer, however, didn't specifically address the posts but has offered an apology on social media saying she was "embarrassingly ignorant and unaware" of her actions.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," her statement read. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

Cabello further added that since she has grown, she continues to try and be better.

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," Cabello added.

"Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been to. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness," she wrote. "The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."

The posts in question, have since been deleted and were posted on her Tumblr account back in 2012 and 2013. A Twitter user had shared screenshots of the posts.