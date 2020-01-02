Camila Cabello looks so love-struck by beau Shawn Mendes as they took a stroll through his hometown of Toronto ahead of the New Year.

The couple has been dating for over a year now. And Camila continued to be at Shawn Mendes' side as she arrived in Toronto to spend time with him on New Year's Eve on Monday.

The 22-year-old Havana singer, sported a navy blue longline puffer coat which she teamed up with a set of black boots as she and Shawn walked hand-in-hand through the city. Camila also wore a scarf around her neck to keep herself warm.

Shawn, 21 wore a washed black denim jacket pairing it up with a dusty blue scarf.

The former 'Fifth Harmony' singer had earlier revealed that she'd be spending her holiday in the Canadian city during an interview a few weeks back. And their sightings across the city this past week prove she wasn't lying.

The 'Senorita' singers were first spotted enjoying dinner at a Toronto restaurant, Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen a couple of days after Christmas. The couple was seen packing on some serious PDA at the restaurant ahead of the holiday.

This isn't the first time the duo have decided to journey through the streets of the Canadian singer's hometown. Earlier this summer the couple spent a week in the city, while Mendes was in town for a concert.