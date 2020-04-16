  1. Home
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 12:00:47 IST

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and her beau Shawn Mendes surprised few kids at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. on Tuesday by taking part in a virtual visit via video chat.

The 'Senorita' stars collaborated with the  well-known American presenter Ryan Seacrest Foundation to pull off the event.

"Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise," Ryan captioned his post dedicated to the hospital visit.

The official page of 'Ryan Foundation' even described that "happy tears are still flowing at @childrensnational."

Cabello and Mendes seemed to have fun hanging out with the kids, too. The couple also grooved to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' and answered a few questions.

