Can "Corona" help Film Industry?

“Movies” are the type of Entertainment which people in every part of the world watch and have fun. But the biggest challenge which the film makers face every time is the topic on which the entire storyline can be based on.The topics can be biopics, family drama or current trending topics.

Recently “Coronavirus” has moved everyone and has a fearful impact on the world. Can Coronavirus be the inspiration for the film makers? Yes. We have taken it on a lighter side to remove that fear by adding a little humour to it and how Indian Director would make a film based on this topic.

On a lighter note... How Bollywood would plan a blockbuster...Here is the outline of a new Bollywood movie in production:

Hero (Shah Rukh Khan) is a college student (!) whose girlfriend (Kajol) is touring in China. She gets infected with coronavirus and has been quarantined in a high security hospital in China. When the hero hears this, he consults a local baba, who gives a special medicine, which is nothing but 'Hindustan ki mitti (soil of India).

The hero now faces several hurdles while trying to deliver this medicine to his sweetheart, like breaching the border as there is travel restriction, extreme security at the hospital and a villain trying to sabotage the mission by replacing the medicine with 'Pakistan ki mitti'. How the hero accomplishes his mission is rest of the story.

The title of the movie is: CORONA PYAR HAI !

In this article the cast comprises of Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and obviously director would be Karan Johar. If you have some different ideas please do share with us by commenting below.