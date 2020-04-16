The first trailer for 'Capone' has released which features Tom Hardy in the titular role of the infamous gangster Al Capone.

First announced in 2018, 'Capone' is billed as the “untold final chapter” of Al Capone’s life, starring Tom Hardy as the mob boss.

The first trailer, which is written and directed by the Fantastic Four filmmaker Josh Trank, gives us a closer look at Hardy's character as “America’s most notorious gangster” living out his final years in Florida.

The synopsis for the film reads: “A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al 'Fonzo' Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.

“At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.”

'Capone' director Josh Thank shared the trailer on his Twitter account, announcing that the film will be available for on-demand rental in a matter of weeks.

He also revealed that the change of title the movie was previously called Fonzo but said “[his] cut” would be available to stream from home on May 12.

“Hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!” he tweeted.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon and Kyle MacLachlan, along with 'Dunkirks' Jack Lowden.