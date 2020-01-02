  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Captain America' actress held in connection with murder

'Captain America' actress held in connection with murder

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 13:52:05 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in "Captain America: The First Avenger", has been arrested in connection with the murder of her mother.

According to the police statement, on December 20 last year, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the house of mother, Patricia E. Fitzgerald, in Olathe, a city in Kansas, reports variety.com.

Patricia, 68, was discovered with an apparent stab wound, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," read the original police statement. It was later updated to that Mollie had been arrested.

Mollie has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond, reports Kansas City Star.

Mollie had a small role in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger" that is billed as "Stark Girl" on IMDb. She also worked as an assistant to the director of the movie, Joe Johnston.

--IANS

sug/vin

NewsCamila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

NewsSara Ali Khan to help raise funds for HIV affected children

Sara Ali Khan to help raise funds for HIV affected children

NewsAbhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

NewsAjay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

Ajay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

News'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

NewsRihanna trolled for failing to release new album by the end of 2019

Rihanna trolled for failing to release new album by the end of 2019

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

Song Lyrics of Mirchi Shimle Di from Shimla Mirch

NewsJacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Co-Star Varun Dhawan

NewsFarhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look

Farhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look