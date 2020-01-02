'Captain America' actress held in connection with murder

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in "Captain America: The First Avenger", has been arrested in connection with the murder of her mother.

According to the police statement, on December 20 last year, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the house of mother, Patricia E. Fitzgerald, in Olathe, a city in Kansas, reports variety.com.

Patricia, 68, was discovered with an apparent stab wound, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," read the original police statement. It was later updated to that Mollie had been arrested.

Mollie has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond, reports Kansas City Star.

Mollie had a small role in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger" that is billed as "Stark Girl" on IMDb. She also worked as an assistant to the director of the movie, Joe Johnston.

--IANS

