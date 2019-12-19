  1. Home
How Brie Larson nailed Jimmy Kimmel's guest host gig (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 12:30:29 IST

Actress Brie Larson is known for her super-heroics in Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel', said she takes her roles "very seriously." And that includes filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of his late-night show.

While Kimmel delivered his impeachment-fueled monologue on Tuesday, the Captain Marvel star dropped in to study the late-night host ahead of her Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host gig on Wednesday night.

As she stealthily made her way onto the stage. Brie mimicked Jimmy's hand gestures and mannerisms while he taped his opening.

"I want to stand like you, move like you and I’m even wearing your Spanx right now," the 'Captain Marvel' star said.

But alas, her cover was blown as soon as she started copying the cadence and delivery of his script from the teleprompter. "Oh, I just - I'm researching. I take my roles very seriously," she told Jimmy after he noticed her mirroring his gestures.

Kimmel took to his social media where he shared a photo of himself alongside Larson, who is wearing the same suit and tie as Kimmel.

He posted the photo along with the caption "Tomorrow night's guest host @BrieLarson begins her late-night transformation...".

The host also shared a video captioning it: "@BrieLarson is filling in for me tonight while I'm out hosting the #AllInTheFamily & #GoodTimes holiday special and she's taking the job VERY seriously... #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience".

