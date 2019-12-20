Cara Delevingne's home trespasser taken into custody

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Police have arrested a man for trespassing on the grounds of model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne's California property.

A neighbour spotted a man scaling a wall outside the British model/actress' Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning, and immediately reported the incident to authorities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Police officials were quick to respond, sending officers on the ground as well as in a police helicopter to track down the suspect, who was apprehended before he could make any attempt to gain entry to Delevingne's home.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Sedric Ruempker, who was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing, reports tmz.com.

The purpose of Ruempker's reported action is unclear, but "Suicide Squad" star Delevingne was not present there during the incident.

