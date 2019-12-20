  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cara Delevingne's home trespasser taken into custody

Cara Delevingne's home trespasser taken into custody

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 12:52:07 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Police have arrested a man for trespassing on the grounds of model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne's California property.

A neighbour spotted a man scaling a wall outside the British model/actress' Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning, and immediately reported the incident to authorities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Police officials were quick to respond, sending officers on the ground as well as in a police helicopter to track down the suspect, who was apprehended before he could make any attempt to gain entry to Delevingne's home.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Sedric Ruempker, who was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing, reports tmz.com.

The purpose of Ruempker's reported action is unclear, but "Suicide Squad" star Delevingne was not present there during the incident.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

NewsHappy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff follows this ideology

Tiger Shroff follows this ideology