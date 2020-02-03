  1. Home
Cardi B attends Super Bowl 2020 with husband Offset (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 17:34:17 IST

Cardi B showed off her amazing curves as she arrived with her husband Offset at the 2020  Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2) in Miami, Florida.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, showed off showbiz glamour as she arrived in a curve-hugging multi-colored dress teamed up with black heels. The long sleeve number had sheer black sleeves and went down all the way to her ankles.

The Chanel dress had a halter-neck design along with a plunging neckline that focused on her ample assets. She completed her look with a yellow hoodie and jeans as they stepped out for the big game.

Meanwhile, her husband opted for a simple look, wearing a pair of designer jeans with embellished bottoms and a yellow hooded sweatshirt. He sported a fresh pair of pink sneakers pairing it with thick diamond chains and a blue Yankees cap.

The rapper was spotted holding a Louis Vuitton blanket as his wife held a coral-coloured designer bag.

Cardi, who’s been in town for a number of performances and appearances, took to her social media where she shared a number of videos & snaps from the event.

