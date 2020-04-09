Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B has joined forces with Fashion Nova to give away $1 million to fans in need over the upcoming months.

Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B is a new initiative which aims to help people in need.

Beginning from today onwards, the rapper and the fashion brand together are giving away $1,000 every hour until May 20, for a total of $1 million.

Their main goal is to provide immediate relief and offset some people’s financial burdens in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8), where she reassured her fans who are struggling financially due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Cardi B announced that she and the global fashion company have planned to donate $1,000 every hour to those severely impacted by the global crisis until May 20, according to a press release.

Within these 42 days, their joint initiative will have donated nearly $1 million for the cause.

"Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs."

"#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis," she captioned her post.

"Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages" she concluded.