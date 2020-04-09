  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B (Pic Courtesy: Insider)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 12:00:00 IST

Cardi B has joined forces with Fashion Nova to give away $1 million to fans in need over the upcoming months.

Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B is a new initiative which aims to help people in need.

Beginning from today onwards, the rapper and the fashion brand together are giving away $1,000 every hour until May 20, for a total of $1 million.

Their main goal is to provide immediate relief and offset some people’s financial burdens in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8), where she reassured her fans who are struggling financially due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Cardi B announced that she and the global fashion company have planned to donate $1,000 every hour to those severely impacted by the global crisis until May 20, according to a press release.

Within these 42 days, their joint initiative will have donated nearly $1 million for the cause.

"Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs."

"#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis," she captioned her post.

"Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages" she concluded.

Related Topics

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

NewsParth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Movie ReviewEk Thi Begum Review : A training exercise not wrong but gone long

Ek Thi Begum Review : A training exercise not wrong but gone long

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion