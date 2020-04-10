Celine Dion tweaks 'My heart will go on' for COVID-19 days

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 16:17:24 IST

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Singer Celine Dion revisited her iconic song "My heart will go on", and tweaked it to encourage people to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dion posted a re-do of the lyrics of her 1997 hit on her Instagram feed on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 52-year-old French Canadian diva posted a brief video snippet of her music video from the hit, which was the love theme for the Oscar-winning film "Titanic", next to which she wrote the altered lyrics in both English and French.

"Near, far wherever you are... make sure you're practicing social distancing," the singer wrote, before repeating the same sentiment in French.

She signed off in the caption with "Team Céline" and included the hashtags #ThursdayWisdom #restezchezvous #StayAtHome and #throwbackThursday.

Dion's post comes as many celebrities remind fans and followers via their social media channels about the importance of staying home during the spreading pandemic.

Earlier in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live", she revealed that initially she didn't even want to do "My heart will go on".

"There was one song that I didn't want to record, and I'm glad they didn't listen to me," Dion said in response to a question from a fan on the show.

It was her late husband Rene Angelil, who was her manager at the time, who convinced her otherwise.

"It didn't appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day -- very tired," Dion confessed, adding: "My husband said, 'Let's hold on'. He talked to the writer and he said, 'Let's try to make it, like, a little demo'."

The song went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as two Grammys for the superstar.

--IANS

sug/vnc

