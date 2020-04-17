  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chadwick Boseman's dramatic weight loss leaves fans in shock

Chadwick Boseman's dramatic weight loss leaves fans in shock

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 20:03:04 IST

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman left his fans worried and anxious about his health when he made an appearance in a slimmer frame on social media.

Boseman's appearance shocked fans during his Instagram Live on Wednesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It all started when he shared a video in support of the Operation 42 donation project, a campaign to donate $4.2million in personal protective equipment to hospitals serving African-American communities -- which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The star looked gaunt, causing followers to wonder if he was doing okay

"I hope your okay, your appearance has changed," one person commented

"Dude, I'm all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health 'cause even I am starting to be kinda worried," another user posted.

"I didn't recognise him at first. I'm not liking this weight loss bro," shared one fan.

It's not clear when Boseman began to slim down. He looked healthy when he was last spotted in Chicago back in February. It is being speculated that Boseman's weight loss could be for a role. His next project is sci-fi TV series "The Black Child". He will likely have to bulk up again for "Black Panther 2".

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

NewsShivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

NewsVijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Kraazy' by LikyBo

Song Lyrics of 'Kraazy' by LikyBo

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)

Song Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)