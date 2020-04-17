Chadwick Boseman's dramatic weight loss leaves fans in shock

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman left his fans worried and anxious about his health when he made an appearance in a slimmer frame on social media.

Boseman's appearance shocked fans during his Instagram Live on Wednesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It all started when he shared a video in support of the Operation 42 donation project, a campaign to donate $4.2million in personal protective equipment to hospitals serving African-American communities -- which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The star looked gaunt, causing followers to wonder if he was doing okay

"I hope your okay, your appearance has changed," one person commented

"Dude, I'm all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health 'cause even I am starting to be kinda worried," another user posted.

"I didn't recognise him at first. I'm not liking this weight loss bro," shared one fan.

It's not clear when Boseman began to slim down. He looked healthy when he was last spotted in Chicago back in February. It is being speculated that Boseman's weight loss could be for a role. His next project is sci-fi TV series "The Black Child". He will likely have to bulk up again for "Black Panther 2".

