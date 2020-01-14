Chahatt Khanna encourages kids to learn mixed martial arts

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Chahatt Khanna is learning mixed martial arts and is also inspiring kids in her society to take up the combat sport.

"It was important for the kids to learn. They listen less and observe more. So I took it on myself to learn and eventually the kids followed. It's lovely to see them so focused," Chahatt said.

"It's an art form and in today's world sadly, it has become important. I want them to enjoy the sport and the benefits will come as and when they are supposed to happen. I feel amazing doing this as well. The kids in my society have taken to this looking at me and I feel it's important to inspire the next generation. It's all the way better as the kids train with me," she added.

The actress has featured in hit TV shows such as "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Qubool Hai".

--IANS

nn/vnc