Chahatt Khanna shoots with Ribbhu Mehra

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 16:35:01 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Chahatt Khanna did a sizzling photoshoot with actor Ribbhu Mehra for a brand.

"It was a great shoot. We had fun. The team behind the camera were thorough professionals and the results are for everyone to see. We would give out more details of the brand and it's arena sooner. I would like to wish everyone a very happy new year. Lot of love, good health and prosperity to everyone," Chahatt said.

Details about the shoot are still under wraps.

She was last seen on the big screen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer "Prassthanam". Post that, Chahatt is currently learning mixed martial.

She also starred in the popular TV show "Bade Acche Lagte Hain" starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

