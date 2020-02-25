Chahatt Khanna wows in a stunning red dress

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 14:14:11 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Chahatt Khanna was spotted flaunting a red hot dress.

The actress, who has been seen in films like "Thank You" and "Prassthanam" was spotted flaunting weekend vibes in a red off-shoulder cotton layered dress.

She paired the dress with nude coloured peep toes. Chahatt completed her look with minimal make-up and left her hair open.

Just last week, the 33-year-old actress, opened up about a horrific incident she had experienced while going to the airport in a cab.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, while going to the airport, the cab driver stopped the car in the in the middle of nowhere and asked the actress to get down so that he could take a selfie.

According to the portal, Chahatt asked him to continue driving and as she called her friend. The cab driver again insisted on taking a selfie and she finally said that she is calling the police and that there is a chip in her phone and that help will come soon tracking her meanwhile she also called her friend. The driver got scared and took off to the airport.

--IANS

dc/vnc

