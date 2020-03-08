'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia.

He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his best wishes to team India and its captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also turned a year older on Sunday.

"Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you've already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!!P.S. Harmanpreet, don't forget to have some fun today on your birthday," Akshay wrote.

In the video, he said: "Dil toh jeet liya hai ab duniya jeet lo (You all have won the heart, now conquer world)."

--IANS

sim/dpb