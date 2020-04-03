Chalo dinner tim': How Anushka hijacked Virat's live chat with Pietersen

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 15:51:19 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was in for some bossy banter from his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, during his recent live video interaction with Kevin Pietersen, and the former England captain couldn't resist taking a goodnatured jibe at Kohli's situation.

Kohli and Pietersen's live video chat on Instagram had them engage in an interesting discussion on cricket and also gave fans an idea into how they are spending time amidst coronavirus lockdown.

As the two cricket stars kept fans rivetted to the screens, Anushka made an assertive entry into the chat.

"Chalo chalo dinner time," she wrote, much to the amusement of Pietersen as well as fans.

Sharing a screenshot of Anushka's comment, Pietersen wrote: "When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out."

Kohli and Anushka recently pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

