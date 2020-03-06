Chandan Roy Sanyal: I want to play Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Every actor has a dream role and for Chandan Roy Sanyal, it is the Oscar-winning "Joker" played by Joaquin Phoenix.

"Why not Joker? I really like Joaquin Phoenix and his body of work," Chandan told IANS, when we asked about his dream role.

The actor who made his Bollywood debut with "Rang De Basanti" in 2006, and has worked in Hindi movies such as "Kaminey", "Jazbaa", "Chef" and most recently "Jabariya Jodi", is not completely satisfied with his career. In fact, he is still waiting for the role that will define his career.

"I'm not very satisfied. I think it's alright. I still have a long way to go and I'm still looking for that magic. I don't think I have done anything really great till now. The magic is yet to happen," he said.

From 2006 to 2020 is not a short span of time. How has he evolved as an actor? Replied Chandan: "I now understand the craft much better than I did before. When I am doing a scene, other actors tend to find my approach to the character very different, which I think has come from my training and experience. The way I approach a character, a lot or people find it very interesting. Also, I am a spontaneous actor but that spontaneity comes from years of training."

Chandan's latest film is "Dheet Patangey", which has just released on Hotstar and the actor is happy with the response from viewers.

"Earlier this week we held a premiere show for Dheet Patangey and the response has been amazing! People present there loved it. Those who couldn't turn up for the premiere, watched it on Hotstar and expressed their love for the movie. I am also getting messages on social media from viewers who enjoyed the film."

Talking further about the Sri Adhikari Brothers film where he stars alongside Shivin Narang, Ali Murad, Hardik Sanghani, Tillotama Shome and Priya Banerjee, the actor shared: "The film is a must watch for cricket lovers. The story is set in 1983. So it's actually a period film based on cricket, on the '83 world cup. Now that the IPL season is about to begin, I think the film will enjoy a good viewership."

Chandan is now gearing up for the release of his Hindi-Bangla bilingual web series "Kali" season two on Zee 5 where he will feature alongside Bengali actress Paoli Dam. He will also be seen in the Koel Mallick starrer Bangla investigative thriller film "Rawkto Rawhoshyo".

Chandan is also very intrigued about Malayalam cinema. "A lot of interesting work is happening in Malayalam cinema. I would love to work in that industry." And the directors on his wishlist? "Mani Ratnam and Sriram Raghavan," signed off the actor.

