Mahesh Babu
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 11:00:55 IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu has a fan following which expands throughout India and is one of the most prominent actors from the southern circuit.

In these recent perilous times, where people have to sit at home to fight the outbreak, television channels have become the primary source of entertainment.

In a time like this, channels are playing superhit movies that will fetch them high TRP’s and  Mahesh Babu's movies save the day! The actor's movies are on extremely high demand and are being played on a loop.

The actors recent release, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a super-hit at the box office and earned extraordinary numbers during its theatrical run.

The movie marked Mahesh Babu's third consecutive movie to cross the 100 crore mark and saw Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar of an Army officer.

Mahesh Babu has emerged victorious in the glory of his recent release that has set new standards for him. While the fans desperately wait for their superstar to make an announcement for his next release, they are aware that he will be back on the screen with some more explosive entertainment.

