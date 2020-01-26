  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Channing, Jenna reach custody agreement for daughter

Channing, Jenna reach custody agreement for daughter

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Jan 2020 11:57:05 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Former star couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who finalised their divorce in November last year, have worked out a child custody agreement for their daughter, Everly.

According to a source, Tatum and Dewan have agreed to share 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old daughter. The source said they have also agreed to work with a counselor to work out a specific schedule to split the holidays and custody time in a fair way, reports etonline.com.

The source added that the actors also agreed to not exploit Everly for any social media advertisements.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

Meanwhile, they have moved on. Dewan is currently dating actor Steve Kazee and they are expecting their first child together.

Tatum recently reconciled with singer Jessie J after breaking up at the end of last year.

--IANS

nn/in

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

NewsDecent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

FeatureBollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Bollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!