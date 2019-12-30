  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J (Pic. Courtesy: People)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 13:16:21 IST

Channing Tatum was reportedly spotted at the airport flying out of Los Angeles for a Christmas getaway solely a month after splitting with singer Jessie J.

The actor was noticed arriving at the LA airport on Christmas Day weeks after his emotional breakup.

Also Read: Channing Tatum searching for his lady love on a dating app

Channing seemed cool and calm sporting a protracted sleeved white t-shirt and San Francisco Giants baseball cap, as he exited from a vehicle outside the airport. The actor teamed up his look as he wore a black puffer jacket on to maintain heat.

The 'Step Up' star and Jessie J reportedly dated for over a year before finally ending their relationship in November.

According to a source who told PEOPLE, the 'timing was off' for the couple, and they "genuinely" tried to make it work.

"He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn't traveling for his own work," the source added before saying that their breakup "came at a good time".

Related Topics

NewsOrlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

NewsShah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others Indian entertainment figures who made us proud globally

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others Indian entertainment figures who made us proud globally

NewsSara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt message for mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt message for mom Amrita Singh

NewsShah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan party with close friends

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan party with close friends

News'The Mandalorian' to return with Season 2

'The Mandalorian' to return with Season 2

NewsJanhvi Kapoor wraps up shooting for upcoming biopic

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up shooting for upcoming biopic

NewsChanning Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

NewsKaran Patel shares adorable father-daughter moment with his little angel Mehr

Karan Patel shares adorable father-daughter moment with his little angel Mehr

NewsOrlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry