Channing Tatum turns to dating app

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Actor Channing Tatum has taken to dating application after his split with singer Jessie J again.

Tatum and Jessie J have apparently split again just months after reconciling in January 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the "Magic Mike" star is planning to move on and has taken to celebrity dating app Raya to find love following the breakup.

His bio on the app reportedly reads: "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry."

"Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out."

"The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people. But you shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future."

Jessie and Tatum first started dating in 2018.

--IANS

