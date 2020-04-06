  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Channing Tatum turns to dating app

Channing Tatum turns to dating app

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 14:48:13 IST

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Actor Channing Tatum has taken to dating application after his split with singer Jessie J again.

Tatum and Jessie J have apparently split again just months after reconciling in January 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the "Magic Mike" star is planning to move on and has taken to celebrity dating app Raya to find love following the breakup.

His bio on the app reportedly reads: "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry."

"Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out."

"The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people. But you shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future."

Jessie and Tatum first started dating in 2018.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

NewsB'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

NewsVideo: Salman Khan says 'Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”amid COVID-19

Video: Salman Khan says 'Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

Song lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

FeatureSharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Shaktimaan

Song lyrics of Shaktimaan