Charlie Sheen denies Corey Feldman's rape allegations

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 18:05:29 IST

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Actor Charlie Sheen has slammed Corey Feldman for accusing him of raping the late child actor Corey Haim during the filming of their 1986 film "Lucas".

Feldman resurfaced the claims in the new documentary, "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys". The film also lists the other men who assaulted him and his friend Haim, reports metro.co.uk.

Denying the allegations, Sheen's rep said: "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

Even Haim's mother came out in support of Sheen.

"I feel that this is a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself. I stand firm, that Charlie DID NOT. This of course never happened. Sadly, Feldman has lost his mind and the horrible thing is he thinks this is a great way to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of my son's death," she said.

