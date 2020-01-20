  1. Home
Charlize Therons kids find Oscar nomination waste of time (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 13:38:16 IST

Actress Charlize Theron's children are not hopeful when it comes to her chances of victory at the 2020 Oscars.

Theron is nominated for the Best Actress prize for her role in "Bombshell" but, after already losing out at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, her children aren't getting their hopes up for success, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's been a thrilling couple of weeks. I was nominated for a Golden Globe. I was nominated for a Critics' Choice...Spoiler alert: I didn't win," she told the US late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Theron shared that her children felt "a mixture of super sad and kind of angry" when they found out she lost at both awards shows.

She said: "They were upset. The little one was like, 'Well, I really wanted you to win,' like angry, and my eight-year-old was just pure disappointment. So when the Oscar nominations came in, it was the third time that they were like... now they're suspicious...

"They're just like, 'Will you win this time?' And I said, 'You know, listen, there's a good shot I'm probably not gonna win.' And my oldest just went, 'Well, this sounds like a waste of time'."

The 2020 Oscars take place on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles.

