Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies. Fatima is often referred to as the director's favorite and has always molded herself into any character that she has played.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share some sneak peeks as she shooting for her upcoming film Ludo, the actress took to social media and shared a few still from the movie.

Fatima shared the pictures with the caption,"#ludoTrying to be saxy in a nightie and a helmet. 📸 @kerry_monteen" With Ludo and Bhoot Police, another film is added to Fatima's kitty and is titled 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. The actress now has three releases and a very busy 2020.

Fatima made an impact on Bollywood with her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She crafted herself as the character and got a lot of appreciation from all across and has been on a roll ever since.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always updated her fans and via social media on her various journeys in the past and from the sets.