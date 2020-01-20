  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Fatima Sana Shaikh trying to be 'Saxy' in a nightie

Fatima Sana Shaikh trying to be 'Saxy' in a nightie

Fatima Sana Shaikh
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 16:30:52 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies. Fatima is often referred to as the director's favorite and has always molded herself into any character that she has played.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share some sneak peeks as she shooting for her upcoming film Ludo, the actress took to social media and shared a few still from the movie. 

Fatima shared the pictures with the caption,"#ludoTrying to be saxy in a nightie and a helmet. 📸 @kerry_monteen" With Ludo and Bhoot Police, another film is added to Fatima's kitty and is titled 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. The actress now has three releases and a very busy 2020.

Fatima made an impact on Bollywood with her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She crafted herself as the character and got a lot of appreciation from all across and has been on a roll ever since.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always updated her fans and via social media on her various journeys in the past and from the sets.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez dazzle at 2020 SAG Awards red carpet

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez dazzle at 2020 SAG Awards red carpet

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan looks hot on the cover page

Hina Khan looks hot on the cover page

Fashion & LifestyleAmber Heard spotted holding hands with rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard spotted holding hands with rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti

Fashion & LifestyleUrvashi Rautela to feature in Arabic avatar

Urvashi Rautela to feature in Arabic avatar

Fashion & LifestyleAnanya Panday's hilarious caption for her millennial dress

Ananya Panday's hilarious caption for her millennial dress

Fashion & LifestyleBeyonce surprised Reese Witherspoon with latest Ivy Park collection

Beyonce surprised Reese Witherspoon with latest Ivy Park collection

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film