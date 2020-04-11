  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 13:52:56 IST

Shraddha Kapoor has definitely delivered box office hits with every project she works on and with those new avatars, we can always expect something new from the actress. But guess what? Shraddha's fashion game is something you need to take notes on!

Now that we are in summers, and playing up with the color palette a bit, this yellow silk striped dress with some super glowy and dewy makeup and accessorising it is something you can’t take your eyes off. 

Keeping it in hues of pastel, Shraddha wore a wrap-around skirt having pockets and paired it with a basic white tee having patterns over it. Shraddha kept her hair open and paired it with pencil heels.

Giving some modern vintage vibes, Shraddha paired a floral printed green bodycon skirt with a pastel purple bodysuit and this look stole our hearts.

Keeping it all chic and formal, the actress paired a dark mint green blazer with ankle length pants and looked gorgeous in that sleek straight hair. The actress completed the look with some heels and a bold makeup.

Last but not the least, the actress looked like a dream in this mermaid dress having super puffed netted sleeves and one couldn't take their eyes off of her.

Shraddha knows how to ace all fashion segments from chic to vintage and these looks are doing full justice to the same.

Shraddha will be seen next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3.

