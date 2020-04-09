  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chelsea Handler makes a mask out of bra

Chelsea Handler makes a mask out of bra

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 07:12:32 IST

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Comedian Chelsea Handler has turned her bra into a protective face mask.

Taking to her Instagram, Chelsea urged her followers to get creative during the coronavirus lockdown, and taught them how to make a mask out of a bra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included," she wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Chelsea is seen turning her bra into the mask

Maria Shriver was left impressed by Chelsea's idea.

Maria commented: "I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will! (sic)"

--IANS

sim/vnc/rt

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

NewsParth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

Parth Samthaan pose a shirtless picture with his Kasautii Boy

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers